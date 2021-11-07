The Milwaukee Concert Band, under the direction of Mike Van
Pelt, announces its return to live performance with a fall concert
entitled: Fall Flourish: A Prelude to Revelry
From Mozart to Duke Ellington to Sousa, the exciting program
has a musical treat for everyone. The
concert will take place at 2:00pm Sunday November 7, 2021 at the Oak Creek
Community Center, 8580 S. Howell Ave. Oak Creek WI 53154.
Socially distanced audience seating provided. Masks recommended but not required.
Admission is free ~ donations welcome and appreciated.
