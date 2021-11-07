concert110721

The Milwaukee Concert Band, under the direction of Mike Van

Pelt, announces its return to live performance with a fall concert

entitled: Fall Flourish: A Prelude to Revelry

From Mozart to Duke Ellington to Sousa, the exciting program

has a musical treat for everyone. The

concert will take place at 2:00pm Sunday November 7, 2021 at the Oak Creek

Community Center, 8580 S. Howell Ave. Oak Creek WI 53154.

Socially distanced audience seating provided. Masks recommended but not required.

Admission is free ~ donations welcome and appreciated.

