Milwaukee County Zoo

With the staff, visitors and animals’ safety as the priority, and to adhere to physical distancing guidelines, Zoo admission and parking will be available for all visitors online only. Visitors will enjoy an “outdoor only” experience during this first phase of the reopening plan.
Timed, electronic tickets that can be scanned at a safe distance, will be issued to visitors after they make their online reservations. Online reservations are required for all visitors and Zoo Pass holders. If a visitor feels sick before their reservation, we ask that they not visit the Zoo.
To make a reservation or learn more, visit https://shop.milwaukeezoo.org/#/Admission.