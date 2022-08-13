The Milwaukee Chinese Community is proud to present the Milwaukee Dragon Boat Festival and continue the tradition of ethnic and cultural festivals in Milwaukee.
Our mission is to showcase a variety of Chinese culture and traditions. Throughout the festival, there will be performances in traditional dance, Chinese folk music, and Martial Arts. There will be hands-on opportunities for the young and young-at-heart to make opera masks and lanterns, play traditional games, participate in a dragon parade, and even learning to speak and write Chinese.
ITINERARY:
7:00AM – Team Registration & Campsite Set up
7:30AM – Team Captains Report to the Finish Line/Judge Tent for Final Instructions
8:00AM – Start Qualifying Dragon Boat Race Heats
10:00AM – Opening Ceremony – Dotting the Eye of the Dragon
10:40AM – Start Semi-Final Dragon Boat Race Heats
12:40AM – Lunch Break/Cultural Performances
01:30PM – Start Final Dragon Boat Race Heats
03:45PM – Awards Ceremony/Beer Tent Celebrations
05:30PM – Festival End