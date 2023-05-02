The virtual Festival opens at noon on Monday, May 1.
Only All-Access pass holders can access online screenings. Please note that all films are available only to viewers within the U.S. Access can be shared with members of the same household as the pass holder, but not beyond that.
At that time, all available titles will become available for on-demand viewing. Once you start watching a film, you have 48 hours to finish. The Milwaukee Film Festival turns back into a pumpkin at 11:59 PM CT on Sunday, May 7, so no matter when you start your film, it won’t be available after midnight. Some films may have geo-restrictions noted.