Why did the fish fry start? What made it so popular in Milwaukee? Join Milwaukee Food & City Tours to find out! We are taking to the streets to sample our favorites around town with you. We can almost guarantee that there is one spot on this tour route that you\’ve never been to before!
On the tour you will visit three stops for a classic Milwaukee Fish Fry, and we\’ll conclude with custard for dessert.
Guests will be treated to:
three half-sized fish fry portions, beer is included at one stop
tour at an area church (serving one of the fish fries we visit)
one scoop of custard
round-trip transportation
guided tour fun
RECENT REVIEWS:
Fun Times with Good Food & Drinks! Enjoyed three different locations with fried fish. Was great to have a bus take you around and the tour guide was good–informed, friendly and fun. Had not been to any of the venues before, so we now have a few more places to share with friends for our Friday night fish fries. The group we were with were a lot of fun, too. Lot\’s of food, and if fact maybe too much food – but you can always take some home.
Great Time! Had a great time, was very impressed with the size of food each stop provided. Tour guild was great, gave lots of back ground information about the origin of the Fish fry. Would highly recommend this tour.
The 3-hour bus tour departs from downtown Milwaukee and feature stops throughout the area while enjoying stories of Milwaukee en route.
IMPORTANT NOTATIONS:
Although minimal walking is required, there is still walking involved.
This tour is NOT handicap accessible and attendees will need to go up/down minimal stairs to get on/off the bus multiple times.
Tastings – All tastings are included in the price. Portions are often served family-style. Samples are substantial – for the vast majority of attendees, you will not need to plan for a meal after the tour!
FOOD ALLERGIES:
We do have a vegetarian option on this tour.
We are not able to make menu adjustments for food allergies, dietary restrictions or preferences on this public tour beyond the vegetarian option. This includes gluten, vegan, sugar-free and kosher requests.
We are able to make allergy / preference accommodations on private walking tours for 8+ guests, or private bus tours for 12+ guests.