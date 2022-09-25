Milwaukee Harbor Fest is a free family friendly festival celebrating all things fish, water, and boats.
Join Harbor District, Inc., Milwaukee Riverkeeper, and Riveredge Nature Center at Harbor Fest for another year of family fun celebrating all things fish, water, and boats! Harbor Fest will take place on Sunday, September 25, 2022 at the 600 block on E. Greenfield Avenue. Release a baby sturgeon with Riveredge Nature Center, cheer on the artist and their boat floats during the Milwaukee Riverkeeper Boat Parade, and enjoy the live music, local food, and activities at Harbor Fest!