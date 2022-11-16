Gather ’round for Milwaukee’s largest switch-flipping ceremony on Thursday, Nov. 17 at 6:30 PM at Pere Marquette Park. Pre-show fun starts at 5:00 PM. Free Jingle Bus rides will follow the fireworks finale.
Join the merriment as we flip the switch on more than 500,000 lights across downtown. This holiday spectacular features DJ Shawna, Vertical Essence, Dance Academy of Mexico, cast members from “Black Nativity,” Jenny Thiel, Donna Woodall, Sarah Fierek, and St. Michael’s Ukrainian Choir. Expect a visit from Santa and Mrs. Claus along with a magnificent fireworks display to close out the show. Plus, stay toasty with free hot cocoa and cookies, sponsored by DoubleTree by Hilton.
https://www.milwaukeedowntown.com/bid-events/kick-off-extravaganza