Nourish your mind and soul by visiting Milwaukee’s amazing cultural institutions during Museum Days, Jan. 20 through Jan. 30. For this special event, many of the city’s most fantastic museums will offer admission at rates ranging from FREE to just $15.
Need somewhere to stay during your trip to visit Milwaukee’s museums, restaurants, and stores? More than 20 of Milwaukee’s best hotels are offering wonderful overnight packages at rates of just $75, $100, $125, and $150 throughout January as part of Milwaukee Hotel Month 2022.