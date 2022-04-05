Explore the Milwaukee County Historical Society’s updated and interactive exhibit on how water has shaped our geography, commerce, recreation, and more!
Explores the role water has played in the County’s history, as well as its role today as Milwaukee establishes itself as a global freshwater center. With several major themes, including Geography, Commerce, Jones Island, Recreation, Water Supply, Wastewater, Native and Invasive Species, and Threats and Solutions, the exhibit comprises photos, text, hundreds of artifacts, and numerous interactive elements that help to educate and inform visitors.
Originally launched in January 2021, but several new elements have been added to serve first time and returning visitors. New in 2022 will be several child-friendly components – including an interactive Kids’ Path through the exhibit hosted by Gertie the Duck and a kids’ learning and play area. There will also be new interactive elements. A series of virtual and in-person water-themed programs throughout the run of the exhibit.
Dive into this exhibit Wednesday – Saturdays, from 9:30am – 5:00pm!
ADMISSION INFO
Daily Visitor: $7.00
Senior (62 and over): $5.00
Military: $5.00
Children (13 – 18) & Students: $5.00
Children (12 & under): Free
Members: Free
