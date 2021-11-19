Every Saturday in GATHER at Deer District you can join 30 local vendors for Milwaukee's premier winter farmers market. Featuring local produce, bakery, honey, meat, cheese, eggs, canned goods, handmade soaps, prepared foods, sweets, and more! Free admission to the market, abundant parking options.
The Milwaukee Winter Farmers Market is operated by the Fondy Food Center. The mission of the Fondy Food Center is to connect neighborhoods to fresh, local food- from farm to market to table. We do our work by operating 3 farmers markets, a farm, and coordinating a local farmers market coalition.
Price: Free