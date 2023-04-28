Fondy’s Milwaukee Winter Farmers Market exists to support local producers and to help our community eat local longer. Agricultural vendors offer high quality fruit, vegetables, meat, eggs, poultry and dairy products. SNAP benefits are accepted at our market. Local food vendors also bring a wide variety of freshly baked goods, jams, cider, honey, maple syrup, sauces and soups, as well as delicious global cuisine. The market also offers health and wellness, and body products, such as soaps, body creams, and more.