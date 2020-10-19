Feel the heat of a desert oasis, the humidity of a tropical jungle and the bright colors of a floral garden…all at one destination! The Mitchell Park Horticultural Conservatory, better known as The Domes, is a living museum filled with plants from across the globe. Visit Milwaukee's most unique destination.
The Domes host special events and educational programs throughout the year. All exhibitions are included in admission and free for members.
NEW IN 2020: SELECT A TIMESLOT FOR YOUR VISIT!
Entry times available Wed. - Fri: 9 a.m. - 5 p.m.; Sat. - Sun: 9 a.m. - 4 p.m..
Reservation system opens Sept. 16
In the Floral Show Dome: Sleepy Hollow
The new reservation system and one-way routes let you enjoy Sleepy Hollow, The Tropical Dome AND The Desert Dome--all The Domes--while physically distancing. Your reservation holds your timeslot, and when you arrive, you check in and pay admissions for your group. Wearing face masks is REQUIRED. Maximum group size is 10 people.