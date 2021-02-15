NASA’s Perseverance rover is scheduled to land on Mars on February 18, 2021! Explore what we know about the habitability of the Red Planet and what this historic event means for our next great space adventure. We’ll take questions at the end of the program through the chat. Recommended for ages 5 and up.
This LIVE event will take place on YouTube. To get the link, register at https://uwm.universitytickets.com/?cid=195
Select either $0, $5, or $15 before check out, and the YouTube link will be emailed to you. If you don’t receive the email, please check your spam folder or email us at planetarium@uwm.edu