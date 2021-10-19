Mums, Mosses & Mushrooms is a kaleidoscope of mums blanketing the floral dome, with accents of mosses, plus fascinating fungi in a pop-up art gallery.
Purples, reds, oranges, vibrant greens! In Mums, Mosses & Mushrooms, you'll see 15 varieties of blooming mums, seven varieties of colorful coleus, with additional pops of color from globe amaranth, petunias, moss roses and more--plus Irish moss and a variety of local mosses harvested by Domes staff. Interspersed among the plants are about half a dozen sculptures of mushrooms created by members of the Wisconsin Mycological Society (WMS). A fall-themed mural on the overlook, created by Kristen Schueffner, a Concordia University art student, features an albino deer in an evening forest setting.
Developed with the expertise of the WMS, the "Mushroom" component of the show provides an informational look at fungi. In the lobby's pop-up art gallery are paintings by WMS President and Associate Professor of Art, Dr. Theresa Kenney. The 10 paintings are from her Forest Floor series, which spans more than four years of discovery in nature.
Sunday, Sept. 26, members of the WMS will be on-site to answer questions.
On Wednesdays--while supplies last--each visitor will receive a free, exclusive, die-cut Domes sticker, with an illustration highlighting mums, mosses, and mushrooms.
Reservations are no longer required; however, we ask you to follow one-way routes with physical distancing as you enjoy Mums, Mosses & Mushrooms (in the Floral Show Dome), The Tropical Dome AND The Desert Dome. Wearing face masks is REQUIRED inside The Domes.
Featured Plants
The fall show features an array of brightly colored flowers and foliage plants.
Spider Mum 'Evening Glow'
Cascading Spider Mum 'Golden Rain'
Quill Mum 'Seaton's Ashleigh'
Anemone Mum 'Seaton's Ruby'
Quill Mum 'Seaton's Coffee'
Spoon Mum 'Matchstick'
Decorative Mum 'Piranga'
Decorative Pot Mum 'Chrystal Red'
Decorative Pot Mum 'Chrystal Purple'
Decorative Pot Mum 'Chrystal Smiley'
Daisy Pot Mum 'Breeze Dark Red'
Daisy Pot Mum 'Breeze Cassis'
Bicolored Pot Mum 'Rainbow Carousel'
Daisy Pot Mum 'Breeze Fox Orange'
Daisy Pot Mum 'Breeze Sun'
Coleus 'Red Head'
Coleus 'Inferno'
Coleus 'Wizard Coral Sunrise'
Coleus 'Velvet'
Coleus 'Fishnet Stockings'
Coleus 'Kong Red'
Coleus 'Salsa Verde'
Wheat Celosia 'Flamingo Purple'
Millet 'Jade Princess'
Foliage Celosia Sol 'Gekko Green'
Ornamental pepper 'Black Pearl'
Moss Rose 'Toucan Scarlet Shades'
Moss Rose 'Happy Trails Orange'
Dichondra 'Emerald Falls'
Verbena 'Obsession Cascade Scarlet'
Globe Amaranth 'Strawberry fields'
Petunia 'Electric Purple Sky'
Irish Moss
For more information, call The Domes at (414) 257-5600 or email domesinfodesk@milwaukeecountywi.gov
Price: $0 - $8
Adult $8Age 6-17/Adult Student w ID/Person w Disability $6Discounts for Milw. Co. Residents w ID