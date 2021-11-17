November 19 and November 20, 2021
$70 per person
BATES MOTEL Another PSYCHO Murder Mystery
The Brown-Ullstrup Players present their dinner theater performance here at beautiful Lake Lawn Resort. Interact alongside the cast of characters to figure out who committed the crime. This exciting show is paired along with a delicious meal, making it a great night out.
Seats are limited so reservations are required, entrée choices must be designated at time of reservation.
Info: https://www.lakelawnresort.com/events/murder-mystery-dinner-show/
Tickets: https://www.eventbrite.com/e/murder-mystery-dinner-11192021-tickets-190446048257
Price: $70