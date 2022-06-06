This dazzling new adaptation of Agatha Christie’s masterpiece is filled with twists, turns and larger-than-life characters.
Board the exotic and mysterious Orient Express as it takes off into the opulence and grandeur of the 1930s, with a train full of suspects, each with a motive and an alibi. This dazzling new adaptation of Agatha Christie’s masterpiece is filled with twists, turns and larger-than-life characters. Join beloved detective Hercule Poirot as he battles the clock to figure out “whodunit” in this murder mystery that’s the perfect way to close our season.
