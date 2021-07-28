Create a special memory this summer as the whole family enjoys a live outdoor concert dedicated to kids-of-all-ages. KEN LONNQUIST brings laughter and song to audiences of all ages, exploring themes of nature, relationships, and current events. His kid’s songs are terrific – the soundtrack of childhood for many happy Wisconsin families! His talented bandmates add fiddle, banjo, bass, accordion and more to his delightfully energetic concerts! Discover why generations of his fans keep coming back year-after-year! Laugh, giggle, and learn to music in Ken Lonnquist. The concert is featured at the Johnson Controls Outdoor Amphitheatre. Popcorn and other treats available for purchase at the Sprecher Outdoor Oasis. A COVID Preparedness Plan will be implemented.
Price: Free