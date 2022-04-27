CANINES AND COMEDY COLLIDE
From shelters to showbiz, the Mutts Gone Nuts canines unleash havoc and hilarity in an action-packed spectacular featuring talented 4 legged performers. The dogs are sure to steal your heart. . . and then your socks!
Long-time comedy duo Scott and Joan Houghton introduced dogs into their act in 2005. Prior to involving dogs, the duo worked with Lee Greenwood in Tennessee and at Dolly Parton’s theaters in Branson, Orlando and Myrtle Beach. The Houghtons attempt to match wits with their mischievous canine partners in a family-friendly performance. All nine dogs are USDA APHIS (Animal Welfare) registered and adopted from animal shelters or rescue groups. Expect the unexpected! This show will leave you howling for more.
Training methods are positive, reward-based reinforcing wanted behaviors and ignoring others.