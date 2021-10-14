NARIMILWAUKEE HOSTS 31 ANNUAL
Last year in the midst of the pandemic, homeowners were rolling up their sleeves totackle various DIY projects in and around their home. After that brief stint, many quickly realized the benefits of working with a professional, experienced contractor.
“We're hearing more and more stories from the field about homeowners who have learned there are some projects that are above their ‘pay grade’ and require the expertise of a professional contractor or remodeler,” says Diane Welhouse, CKBR,executive director of NARI Milwaukee. “In some cases, homeowners started a project but weren’t able to complete it on their own so our members are coming to the rescue.”
For those who have indoor and outdoor plans in mind, the NARI Home & Remodeling Show will be held Oct. 15-17 at Wisconsin State Fair Park, 8200 W. Greenfield Ave., West Allis.
Morethan 70 NARI Milwaukee members will beexhibiting and on hand to answer questions, make recommendations and provideguidance, solutions and creative suggestions. In fact, now is the time for homeowners to line up contractors for their 2022 home improvement and remodeling projects.
Participating exhibitors at the NARI Home & Remodeling Show run the gamut of remodeling and home improvement services and products – from design/build firms to specialized contractors for all areas of the home, including roofing, gutters, windows, doors, HVAC, electrical and more.
To provide homeowners a foundational understanding of the remodeling process, NARIMilwaukee is hosting a series of education sessions at the show. Attendees canlearn more about the steps and stages of the remodeling process, how to getstarted, what impacts the remodeling budget and how much remodeling projectscost. Some of the special education sessions include “What is Your RemodelingPlan?” and several editions of “Guess the Price of the Remodel” gameshow.
“For those homeowners who are ready to make interior or exterior improvements and upgrades, our Home & Remodeling Show is the place to start,” says Welhouse.“It’s a convenient way to talk with a number of local contacts to get a feel for how they work and how you might be able to work with them. And, the timingis right because many contractors are booking six to nine months in advance so getting a jump on the process is imperative.”
As partof NARI Milwaukee’s 60 anniversary celebration, the Home &Remodeling Show is hosting a first-of-its-kind “Design Through the Decades” exhibit.The exhibit will feature six different room vignettes that showcase designtrends from the ‘60s, ‘70s, ‘80s, ‘90s, ‘00s and ‘10s.
"We're excited to celebrate our 60th anniversary and showcase how design has evolved over the decades," says Welhouse. "The 'Design Through the Decades' exhibit is a fun, interactive experience. Show attendees can enter the room, select their favorite spot and strike a pose for a photo."
“We’re excited to celebrate our 60th anniversary. For six decades NARI Milwaukee has been the go-to resource for homeowners for their remodeling and home improvement needs,” says Welhouse. “Each year we help tens of thousands of consumers by connecting them to industry professionals, providing information and insight and guiding them through their project with a variety of resources. We take that responsibility seriously and are excited to celebrate our leadership in the community.”
NARI Home & Remodeling Show Details
Tickets for the 2021 Home & Remodeling Show are just $8 online when purchased in advance. Tickets purchased at the door are $10 for adults and $8 for those age 60 and older. Children age 17 and younger and active military, retired military, veterans, first responders and medical personnel (with I.D. at the door) are free.
Parking at State Fair is $6 and ample street parking is available.
The NARI Home & Remodeling Show runs:
· Fri., Oct. 15, 10 a.m. – 8 p.m.
· Sat., Oct. 16, 10 a.m. – 7 p.m.
· Sun., Oct. 17, 10 a.m. – 5 p.m.
For more information on the NARI Home & Remodeling Show or to receive a free copy of “Renovate,” our new consumer magazine and membership directory, visit NARIMilwaukeeHomeShow.com or call 414-771-4071.
