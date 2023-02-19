Meet over 150 home improvement and remodeling experts – all members of NARI Milwaukee, whose code of ethics pledges honesty, integrity and responsibility. Have a conversation with reliable, proven contractors to discuss your next project, get inspired and start making your vision a reality!
This year’s show will feature:
A model garage with a variety of ideas on how the garage can become a functional space for you.
Presentations by Melinda Myers, The Plant Doctor, and several of our expert members on topics ranging from helping your lawn and landscaping thrive after a long winter to important renovation tips.
Inspiring displays from our student design competition entrants highlighting an art deco theme and how to incorporate color, pattern, and geometric elements into your space.