Celebrate the launch of the Milwaukee Cheese Curd Pass with us during Bike Night at the Harley Davidson-Museum!
Whether you are a fellow rider, a bike enthusiast, or you just love delicious cheese curds, join us!
Featuring live music, sculptures, food, and beer. Get $2 off cheese curds along with the Bike Night Koozie Special all-night long.
All wheels welcome.
The Milwaukee Cheese Curd Pass features exclusive specials from over 20 local fried and fresh cheese curd purveyors. In addition to discounted curds, anyone who downloads the pass before June will be entered to win free curds for a year.
Additionally, anyone who checks in at every business on the Milwaukee Cheese Curd Pass by Dec. 31, 2022 will be eligible to win The Ultimate Cheese Giveaway. Cheese on!