Kick off the holiday festivities at the New Berlin 4th of July Family Festival.
Events will run at Malone Park, 163rd and National Avenue in New Berlin.
New Berlin Fire Department Pancake Breakfast - come and enjoy a delicious pancake breakfast.
1:00 to 4:00 ~ Doo Wop Daddies (east tent)
1:00 to 4:00 ~ the 132nd Army Rock Band (west tent) - CHECK THESE GUYS OUT - THEY ARE GOOD!
1:00 to 3:00 ~ Bocce Ball Demonstration - presented by the New Berlin Senior Center
5:00pm ~ 5th Annual Cornhole Tournament (preregistration required)
5:30pm ~ Pie bake-off check-in (presented in conjunction with the Friends of the New Berlin Library)
6:00pm ~ 18th Annual Pie Bake-off judging begins (entry form available www.newberlin.org)
6:00-8:00 ~ Family Games & Activities for all ages (located at the center of the grounds)
6:00pm ~ New Berlin Lions free Ice Cream Handout (ages 11 and under)
7:00-10:30 ~ 33 RPM (east tent)
7:00-10:30 ~ The Now (west tent)
9:30 ~ NBFD Flashlight Candy Hunt
(located by softball diamonds / 6th grade & under / bring a flashlight, bag
and a jar or two of peanut butter to donate to the New Berlin Food Pantry)
11:00pm ~ Grounds Close
