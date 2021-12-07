Noel Indoor Light Park & Christmas Market will light up Wisconsin State Fair Park this Christmas season.
The family-friendly event will transform 90,000 square feet of the Expo Centre into a magical winter wonderland, complete with over one million sparkling lights, festive food and drink, daily live entertainment and locally-made gifts and stocking stuffers. Santa and Mrs. Claus will be there, too!
Start a new family tradition with us this December! Visit https://noelmke.com/ for more information.
Price: $25 - $30
Online rates available at https://noelmke.com/tickets-pricing/