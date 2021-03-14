March 20-21, 2021
Get your saddle shoes and pompadours ready because you are in for an incredible Rock n’ Roll concert! This is NOT your typical Buddy Holly tribute. Join the founding members of NOT FADE AWAY: ROCK ’N’ ROLL REIGNITED for this unforgettable and intimate performance. Jared Mancuso and Nick Gallardo lay out their heart and soul with their personal connections to the amazing music of Buddy Holly, Ritchie Valens, Elvis, The Beatles, and many more. Learn about what got them started in music and what lead them to create NOT FADE AWAY, all while losing yourself in the most iconic music the world has ever known. Four shows only with limited seating to allow for social distancing.
Jared Mancuso is a graduate of New York City’s Marymount Manhattan College. He has performed nationally with BUDDY: THE BUDDY HOLLY STORY, as well as many theatrical performances including THE PRODUCERS, ALL SHOOK UP, 42ND STREET, and more. As a musician, he has self produced and performed on over 14 albums, and performed on stages that have witnessed the likes of Paul McCartney, Bob Dylan, and even Lady Gaga.
Nick Gallardo hails from the Wild Wild West, (Tucson, AZ). He is an international entertainer who has traveled the world on 40+ Celebrity cruises as a Guest Entertainer paying tribute to the iconic Frankie Valli as well as lending his nuanced talents to the spirit of Ritchie Valens while on land! Some of Nick’s favorite highlights include performances with Linda Ronstadt, Richard Kline and Shirley Jones.
