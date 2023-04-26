Nrityagram (pronounced NRI-thyuh-graam) is located outside Bangalore, India. It was founded in 1990 by Odissi dancer Protima Gauri, who converted ten acres of farmland into a setting for the study, practice and teaching of dance.
A village of artists dedicated to the practice and nurture of a 2000-year-old art form, Nrityagram (which means dance village) is home to a school inspired by the Gurukula, an ancient teaching paradigm, and the dance ensemble.
The Nrityagram Dance Ensemble is regarded as one of the foremost dance companies of India. Led by Artistic Director Surupa Sen, the company has achieved worldwide critical acclaim. performing globally including an annual tour to the United States. The ensemble is devoted to bringing Odissi-one of the oldest dance styles in the world-to audiences worldwide. Although steeped in and dedicated to ancient practice, the Ensemble is also committed to carrying Indian dance into the twenty-first century.
Enabled by grants from Arts Funding organizations dancers not only explore creative expansions of tradition but are also able to commission fresh compositions from leading Indian classical musicians. They research, innovate, create original work, and perform to audiences across the globe.