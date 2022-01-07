The Racine Theatre Guild will come alive with the sound of laughter during the sinfully hilarious musical comedy, “Nunsense,” Friday, January 7 through Sunday, January 23.
When an accidental case of botulism from Sister Julia Child of God’s cooking wipes out most of the order of the Little Sisters of Hoboken, the remaining nuns must raise funds to bury their dearly departed sisters and keep their convent afloat. Ballet-loving Sister Leo, street-wise Sister Robert Anne, befuddled Sister Mary Amnesia, the Mother Superior Sister Regina, and mistress of the novices Sister Mary Hubert attempt to throw together a haphazard variety show.
· Friday, January 7 – 7:30 p.m.
· Saturday, January 8 – 7:30 p.m.
· Sunday, January 9 – 2 p.m.
· Friday, January 14 – 7:30 p.m.
· Saturday, January 15 – 2 & 7:30 p.m.
· Sunday, January 16 – 2 & 7* p.m.
· Thursday, January 20 – 7* p.m.
· Friday, January 21 – 7:30 p.m.
· Saturday, January 22 – 2 & 7:30 p.m.
· Sunday, January 23 – 2 p.m.
*Value Night
Written by Dan Goggin and sponsored by Gary and Mary Sue Langendorf, tickets are $20 for adults, $18 for seniors (62+), and $15 for students (21 & under). Value nights are $17 for adults, $15 for seniors, and $12 for students. Further savings are offered to groups of 12 or more.
Masks will be required to attend performances. Tickets can be purchased from the Racine Theatre Guild located at 2519 Northwestern Avenue, Racine. Call (262) 633-4218, visit https://racinetheatre.org/production/nunsense/, or stop by the box office weekdays from 12 to 6 p.m. and 90 minutes prior to each performance.