This New Year’s Eve, join us at Milwaukee’s most iconic venue for a party that you won’t want to miss. The night will showcase members of our city’s creative community with the goal of giving back to the place we love to call home.
Proceeds from NYE MKE will support new community public art installations commissioned by Milwaukee Downtown, BID #21, including “Lightfield by HYBYCOZO,” coming in January 2023 to Cathedral Square Park.
All-Inclusive Event (Food, Drinks, Entertainment)
-Iconic venue right on Milwaukee’s lakefront – Milwaukee Art Museum
-Nonstop entertainment with live musicians and headliner DJ Shawna
-Open bar with midnight champagne toast
-Hors d’oeuvres and late-night food stations
-Live art & performers
-Professional photographer to capture the night & photo booth
-NYE Party favors
-Exceptional decor and atmosphere and dance floor lighting
-Lounge seating with beverage service available for reservation
-Official after-party held at Camp Bar in the Third Ward