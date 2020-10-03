Guten Tag Lake Country! Join the people behind the “The German Christmas Market of Oconomowoc” in October for Oconomowoc’s Second Annual Oktoberfest! The Oktoberfest festival will take place at the Village Green! Fresh tapped beer, hot pretzels & live music.
The event will be an outdoor event. Attendees are encouraged to practice social distancing. Camba distributing will be providing 4 different beers along with Wollersheim Winery wines. They will also be serving kettle corn and bavarian pretzels. Yum!
Dogs are technically allowed in the park “on paved paths only” per city ordinance. It’s recommended to leave your furry friends at home for this event.