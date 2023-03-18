The look, the sound, and the showmanship of rock icon Freddie Mercury and supergroup Queen are illuminated on stage in this spectacular live tribute concert. With a positive nod from legendary guitarist Brian May, Gary Mullen & The Works are hailed as the world’s premier Queen tribute band. From playing for 40,000 in London’s Hyde Park to touring the globe, One Night Of Queen delivers the distinctive passion of one of rock ‘n’ roll’s greatest groups of all time.
Fans of Queen will delight in this note-for-note experience of mega-hits such as “Bohemian Rhapsody,” “We are the Champions,” “Killer Queen,” “You’re My Best Friend,” “Crazy Little Thing Called Love,” “Radio GaGa,” “Under Pressure,” “Another One Bites the Dust” and many others.
Gary Mullen & The Works (featuring Gary Mullen on vocals, David Brockett on guitar, Billy Moffat on Bass, Malcolm Gentles on keyboards and Jon Halliwell on drums) will have you dancing in the aisles to the timeless classics as Queen comes alive again on stage. One Night Of Queen will ROCK YOU!