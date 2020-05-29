CEDARBURG — Following Thursday’s news that the Wisconsin State Fair for 2020 is cancelled, many people wondered what that means for our County Fair.
Mark Larson, president of the Ozaukee County Ag Society, confirmed Friday that the Ozaukee County Fair is still being planned at this point.
“We are planning on holding the fair as scheduled and are working with the county and the Washington/Ozaukee Health Department on how that can be prudently done,” Larson said. “We will be revisiting the status in mid-June when we should have better information about the health situation. We have been working on different options and steps that may be necessary.”