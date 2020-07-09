Ozaukee County will have a ‘modified fair’ with no rides, food or shows

OZAUKEE COUNTY — Despite initial plans to move ahead with the 2020 Ozaukee County Fair, the Ozaukee County Agricultural Society’s Board of Directors announced Thursday morning that this year’s event will be extremely limited due to a “negative trend” in the COVID-19 pandemic.
“In keeping with the Fair Board’s stated intent to continue to monitor the situation and be responsive to changes in the situation, and as a result of close communications with the health department, the Fair Board met this week and decided to limit this year’s Fair to the judging of 4-H and Open Class exhibits and holding the traditional livestock and small animal auctions,” reads a press release. “Attendance will therefore be limited to those necessary events and will not be open to the public. We will not be utilizing Firemen’s Park this year for any events, we will not have food vendors or any shows which the public can attend.”
The Fair Board will continue to work with the Washington Ozaukee Public Health Department regarding any new developments around COVID-19 that would impact our operation and make modifications accordingly.