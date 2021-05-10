To keep everyone safe, the Ozaukee Master Gardener ANNUAL Plant Sale has moved online.
We're making it E-A-S-Y & S-A-F-E!
1 Select and pay for your plants online.
Store open 5-10 to 5-15.
2 Schedule your pick-up time.
3 Pick-up your plants on May 29 at Concordia University Field House.
More information will be sent to you as we get closer to sale dates.
IMPORTANT DATES:
May 10 @ 10 AM - STORE OPENS
May 15 @ 5:15 PM - STORE CLOSES
May 29 @ 8 AM - Noon - Pick-up @ your scheduled time
Same location: Concordia University Field House, Mequon
Price: Free