master051021

To keep everyone safe, the Ozaukee Master Gardener ANNUAL Plant Sale has moved online.

We're making it E-A-S-Y & S-A-F-E!

1 Select and pay for your plants online.

Store open 5-10 to 5-15.

2 Schedule your pick-up time.

3 Pick-up your plants on May 29 at Concordia University Field House.

More information will be sent to you as we get closer to sale dates.

IMPORTANT DATES:

May 10 @ 10 AM - STORE OPENS

May 15 @ 5:15 PM - STORE CLOSES

May 29 @ 8 AM - Noon - Pick-up @ your scheduled time

Same location: Concordia University Field House, Mequon

Price: Free

Recommended for you