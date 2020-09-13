Cheer on the home team at the Packers KickOff Game Watch Party Sunday, September 13 at The Banquet Hall at American Legion Post #449. Attendees can attend in person at Post 449 or hold a watch party at home and join us via Zoom door prizes.
Watch the Packers Opening Game and Help Veterans!
Three ways to be involved:
1) Join us at Post 449 to watch the game, get good eats, get in the raffles and bid on silent auction items
(2) Watch the game at home and join the party via Zoom to get in on the raffles - plus you can pledge a donation for Healing Warrior Hearts
(3) Ask friends to watch with you or to pledge donations - $ per game point or touchdown or flat amount donation.
PRIZES for the off-site Watch Party that has the most people or raises the most money.
Register for free here.