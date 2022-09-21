A Pajama Jamboree for National Hispanic Heritage Month!
This series of FREE, one-hour pops concerts held in the Bradley Pavilion of the Marcus Performing Arts Center, 929 N Water St, is geared towards children and their families. Each concert has narration and music selections that are lively, tell a story, or demonstrate the colors of the orchestra. The programs often feature guest artists such as local dancers, costumed actors, and children’s performing groups. Sometimes audience members even get to conduct the orchestra!
Dress is casual, and there is both open floor seating in front of the orchestra and traditional seating in the rear of the hall. Pajamas, teddy bears, and blankets are welcome! Pajama Jamborees are best suited for children in K4 through fifth grade, but they are fun for young and not-so-young audience members alike!
Festival City Symphony lifts up the beautiful and diverse Latin culture throughout our community with music inspired by Spain, Mexico, the Caribbean, and South America. Bring your family and friends for this lively concert of amazing music by great composers including Arturo Marquez, Leonard Bernstein, and Zequinha de Abreu, and don’t forget your PJs!
https://festivalcitysymphony.org/orchestra-concert-schedule/