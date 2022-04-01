Come celebrate Spring at the North Shore Kiwanis Pancake Breakfast with the Bunny on Saturday, April 2 !!!
Come celebrate Spring at the North Shore Kiwanis Pancake Breakfast with the Bunny on Saturday, April 2, 8:00 to 11:00 a.m.
The event will take place at Dominican High School, 120 E. Silver Spring Drive, Whitefish Bay.
Enjoy taking photos with the Bunny, raffles, and a delicious breakfast featuring pancakes, sausage, juice, milk & coffee.
Tickets are available at the door, from Kiwanis members, or at Winkie’s Variety Store
Kiwanis is a global organization of volunteers dedicated to changing the
world, one child and one community at a time. All proceeds will benefit
Kiwanis youth charities.