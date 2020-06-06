Some things never go out of style! Parking Lot Cinema is an outdoor movie going experience in the theater parking lot where guests view movies from the privacy and comfort of their own vehicle.
Get the family together for a nostalgic night at the drive-in, complete with traditional theater concession stand items as well as pizza, burgers and more. Avoid sellouts - get your tickets in advance to secure your spot.
For more information or tickets, visit www.marcustheatres.com/marcus-specials/marcus-film-series/parking-lot-cinema