Pat McCurdy is a musician who hails from Milwaukee and is finding a small but growing cult following across the country. In addition to playing in Milwaukee, he regularly plays all over Wisconsin, as well as northern Illinois (mainly Chicago) and Minneapolis. What kind of music does he play?He plays Pat music. He writes all his own songs, in a variety of styles. One person has said that it is "good drinking music." It's really kind of hard to pin down. Learn More About Pat At: https://patmccurdy.com
Price: Free
1515 West Mequon Road
Mequon, WI