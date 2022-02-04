Wisconsin fans will again get to see the world’s top bull riders and rankest bucking bulls in action as the PBR (Professional Bull Riders) bucks back into Milwaukee for the first time since 2018 as the PBR Unleash the Beast Ariat Invitational arrives at Fiserv Forum February 4-5.
Fans will be on the edge of their seats as the league’s top athletes battle for the coveted world points on the line in Milwaukee as the 2022 PBR Unleash the Beast (UTB) season builds momentum. Ultimately each competitor’s goal is to sit atop the world standings leaderboard early on as the 2022 world title race begins.
When PBR was last in Milwaukee, 2018 PBR World Champion Kaique Pacheco scored a 91-point ride aboard Stunt Man Ray (Kruger Bucking Bulls) in the championship round for the highest scored ride of the event, leading him to the Milwaukee win – his fifth event title of the season. The win was one of the key moments of the 2018 season that ultimately led to Pacheco’s PBR World Championship title.
Pacheco and other fan favorites including 2020 PBR World Champion Jose Vitor Leme, two-time World Champion Jess Lockwood, 2016 World Champion Cooper Davis, veteran riders like Joao Ricardo Vieira and many more will be among the riders expected to compete throughout the weekend.
The intense bull riding action at the PBR Unleash the Beast – Ariat Invitational begins at 7:45 p.m. on Friday, Feb. 4 and 6:45 p.m. on Saturday, Feb. 5. Tickets for the event are on sale now and range in price from $15 to $105. Fans can purchase tickets at fiservforum.com.
Fans can upgrade their ticket purchase for both Friday and Saturday by selecting the “Premium Experience” add-on for $75. This elevated experience includes a $10 concession voucher, pre-event photo on the bucking chutes, “Stars of the PBR” collectors’ book, a souvenir credential and lanyard.
PBR Elite Seats are available for avid bull riding fans who want an exclusive VIP experience while enjoying the world’s top bull riding circuit. These tickets, available in three tiers, offer premium seats, a question-and-answer presentation with top PBR talent, a behind-the-scenes look at the event from the back of the bucking chutes, $10 concession voucher, a souvenir credential and lanyard.
Available for $345 is the PBR Premier Elite Seat with a souvenir chair. Offering the best views in the venue, fans will have the opportunity to take their seats – a limited-edition PBR folding chair – home with them.
https://www.fiservforum.com/events/detail/pbr-unleash-the-beast-invitational