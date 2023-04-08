Children are invited to hunt for treasures during the annual Pewaukee Easter Egg Hunt.
The event begins at 9:45 a.m. Saturday, April 8 at Kiwanis Village Park in cooperation with American Legion Post #71 and Auxiliary in Pewaukee.
Grab your camera and bring your Easter Basket for some fun at the Pewaukee Easter Egg Hunt. The Easter Bunny may even make an appearance! This is a free family event.
Participants are asked to please bring a nonperishable food item or monetary donation. The Auxiliary will be collecting monetary donations and non-perishable food items for Pewaukee Food Pantry.
