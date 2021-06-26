It's the official kick off for summer and the Pewaukee Kiwanis Beach Party is heading into its 25th Annual event. On Saturday, the Pewaukee Lakefront will be ready for a fun-filled day. The food is cooked and the beer and beverages are cold.
The Lake Country Freemasons Lodge #42 pancake breakfast is served from 7 a.m. to 10:30 a.m. The Lake Country Clean Water Festival will again be part of our weekend and have water activities starting at 8:00 a.m. and ending with the Pewaukee Lake Water Ski Club performance at 5 p.m.
