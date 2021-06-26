Pewaukee Beach Party

It's the official kick off for summer and the Pewaukee Kiwanis Beach Party is heading into its 25th Annual event. On Saturday, the Pewaukee Lakefront will be ready for a fun-filled day. The food is cooked and the beer and beverages are cold.

The Lake Country Freemasons Lodge #42 pancake breakfast is served from 7 a.m. to 10:30 a.m. The Lake Country Clean Water Festival will again be part of our weekend and have water activities starting at 8:00 a.m. and ending with the Pewaukee Lake Water Ski Club performance at 5 p.m.

