For 35+ years, the Pewaukee Lake Water Ski Club has been privileged to entertain the local community. By working closely with the Village, local businesses and our audience, we are looking forward to the next thirty!
We have built our club on a philosophy of safe and wholesome family entertainment. This philosophy has allowed us to entertain nearly 100,000 guests – from children’s birthday parties to senior citizens outings – and helped us to continue to grow as a club.
Weather permitting we will perform twenty shows this year and host the Greg Wilkinson Waterfront Festival where we take people with disabilities on the water canoeing, tubing and skiing. While we love to ski for all of you, this is truly one of the best days of the summer for us.
For more information about our club, please contact us at president@plwsc.org