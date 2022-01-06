What happens when you put two pianos onstage, add two virtuoso piano players, and throw in a limitless songbook that defies genre and decade? You get “Piano Men”! Equal parts concert and sing-along, this exhilarating and entertaining musical revue will have you clapping, laughing and calling out requests for your favorite songs. Inspired by the hard working piano players who play everywhere from bars to airports, hotel lobbies to grand concert halls, “Piano Men” will feature a unique set list from rock, pop, classical, Broadway and everything in-between. Filled with hilarious stories, this world premiere event will leave you wanting to come back for more.
Performances run January 7 – February 27, 2022.
Tuesdays, Wednesdays, Thursdays 7:30pm, Fridays 8pm, Saturdays 3pm & 8pm, Sundays 2pm & 7pm
*Please note that dates & times are subject to change. Visit www.MilwaukeeRep.com for the most up-to-date information.
Tickets can be purchased online at www.MilwaukeeRep.com or by calling the Ticket Office at 414-224-9490.