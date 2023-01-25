Plastic Picnic is a Brooklyn band made up of PNW transplants who found one other after moving to New York. Their indie dream-rock combines shimmering synths, atmospheric guitar, and bittersweet lyrics that deal with loss, isolation, and anxiety. Recorded in a cabin in upstate NY, their debut album, “As Long As You Need,” explores the space between joy and sorrow, searching for hope amidst dark times. The album reached #10 Most Added on NACC radio and #25 for Sub-Modern Albums. Plastic Picnic’s orchestral blend of indie-rock has garnered them song placements on TV shows such as Homeland and Shameless, as well as festival appearances.
