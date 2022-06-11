After cancelling Polish Fest the last two years due to Covid-19, we are so happy to once again host Polish Fest 2022.
All the fun and excitement is back here in Milwaukee. We have our mutiple stages of live music and entertainment throughout the weekend. Enjoy the best entertainment, while sampling a great taste of Poland like Pierogi, Polish Sausage and more. Do this all without even leaving the city.
Join us June 10-12 at Milwaukee’s Summerfest grounds on the lakefront in downtown Milwaukee
As you enter the festival grounds, you will be entertained by:
Friday- Noon-3:00 Rodger Boll
4:30-8:30 Bryan O’Donnell Band
Saturday- Noon – 4pm Vern Tretow
4:30 -8:30 Bryan O’Donnell Band
Sunday- Noon-3:30pm Rodger Boll
4:00-7:00 pm Vern Tretow
Friday – June 10 – 2022
Miller Stage
Noon Steve Meisner
2:30 SqueezeBox With Mollie B & Ted Lange
5:00 Whiskey Belles
6:00 Opening Ceremony
7:00 Whiskey Belles
9:00 Bella Cain
Non-Stop Polka Stage
Noon Polka Fusion
3:20 Polish Connection
4:00 Energy
4:40 Polish Connection
5:20 Energy
6:00 Polish Connection
6:40 Energy
7:20 Polka Country Musicians
8:00 The Boys
8:40 Polka Country Musicians
9:20 The Boys
10:00 Polka Country Musicians
10:40 The Boys
11:20 Polka Country Musicians
Sobieski Cultural Stage
Noon Doo-Wop Daddies Gold
4:30 Stas Venglevski & Jon Proniewski
6:00 Capuchins Walk For The Hungry
7:30 Syrena Polish Folk Dance Ensemble
8:30 Korona Band (From Canada)
Sports Area
Polonia soccer club
Children’s Stage
1:00 Wayne & Wingnut
2:00 Julie Sobanski – Magicienne & Escape Artist
3:00 Animated Illusionist Ardan James
4:00 Wayne & Wingnut
5:00 Julie Sobanski – Magicienne & Escape Artist
6:00 Jim Krzewski “Spoon Man”
7:00 David Seebach’s Wonders of Magic
Saturday – June 11, 2022
Miller Stage
Noon John Gora & Gorale
1:30 SqueezeBox With Mollie B & Ted Lange
2:30 John Gora & Gorale
3:30 SqueezeBox With Mollie B & Ted Lange
5:00 Larry Lynne – Decades
9:00 Almighty Vinyl
Non-Stop Polka Stage
Noon Keith Stras & Polka Confetti
12:40 DynaBrass
1:20 Keith Stras & Polka Confetti
2:00 DynaBrass
2:40 Keith Stras & Polka Confetti
3:20 DynaBrass
4:00 The Boys
4:40 Energy
5:20 The Boys
6:00 Energy
6:40 The Boys
7:20 Energy
8:00 Polka Country Musicians
8:40 Lenny Gomulka & Chicago Push
9:20 Polka Country Musicians
10:00 Lenny Gomulka & Chicago Push
10:40 Polka Country Musicians
11:20 Lenny Gomulka & Chicago Push
Sobieski Cultural Stage
12:30 Zespol Jawory
1:00 Whispers Center for Artistic Expression
2:00 Syrena Polish Folk Dance Ensemble
3:00 Dolina Polish Dancers
3:30 Wici Song and Dance Company
4:00 Dnipro Ukrainian Dance Ensemble
4:30 Polish Folk Song & Dance
Ensemble Lajkonik
6:00 PFDAA Polish Folk Dance Gala
8:00 Silver Orkiestra
Sports Area
Polonia soccer club
Children’s Stage
1:00 Syrenka Polish Folk Dance Ensemble
2:00 Julie Sobanski – Magicienne & Escape Artist
3:00 Wayne & Wingnut
4:00 Jim Krzewski “Spoon Man”
5:00 Julie Sobanski – Magicienne & Escape Artist
6:00 Wayne & Wingnut
7:00 David Seebach’s Wonders of Magic
Sunday – June 12, 2022
Miller Stage
Noon SqueezeBox With Mollie B & Ted Lange
1:30 John Gora & Gorale
2:30 SqueezeBox With Mollie B & Ted Lange
3:30 John Gora & Gorale
5:00 Rebecca & The Grey Notes
Non-Stop Polka Stage
Noon DynaBrass
12:40 Lenny Gomulka & Chicago Push
1:20 DynaBrass
2:00 Lenny Gomulka & Chicago Push
2:40 DynaBrass
3:20 Lenny Gomulka & Chicago Push
4:00 Jeff Winard
Sobieski Cultural Stage
10:00 Mass Prelude
10:15 Mass
1:00 Syrena Polish Folk Dance Ensemble
2:00 Stas Venglevski, Jon Proniewski
3:00 Al White
4:00 Marcus Band
Sports Area
Polonia soccer club
Children’s Stage
Noon Little, Jr., Teen & Teen Polish Fest Pageant
3:00 Julie Sobanski – Magicienne & Escape Artist
4:00 Wayne & Wingnut
5:30 Accompany of Kids