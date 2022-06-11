Polish_Fest_06102022
Chris Ammon

After cancelling Polish Fest the last two years due to Covid-19, we are so happy to once again host Polish Fest 2022.

All the fun and excitement is back here in Milwaukee. We have our mutiple stages of live music and entertainment throughout the weekend. Enjoy the best entertainment, while sampling a great taste of Poland like Pierogi, Polish Sausage and more. Do this all without even leaving the city.

Join us June 10-12 at Milwaukee’s Summerfest grounds on the lakefront in downtown Milwaukee

As you enter the festival grounds, you will be entertained by:

Friday- Noon-3:00 Rodger Boll

4:30-8:30 Bryan O’Donnell Band

Saturday- Noon – 4pm Vern Tretow

4:30 -8:30 Bryan O’Donnell Band

Sunday- Noon-3:30pm Rodger Boll

4:00-7:00 pm Vern Tretow

Friday – June 10 – 2022

Miller Stage

http://www.polishfest.org/

Noon Steve Meisner

2:30 SqueezeBox With Mollie B & Ted Lange

5:00 Whiskey Belles

6:00 Opening Ceremony

7:00 Whiskey Belles

9:00 Bella Cain

Non-Stop Polka Stage

Noon Polka Fusion

3:20 Polish Connection

4:00 Energy

4:40 Polish Connection

5:20 Energy

6:00 Polish Connection

6:40 Energy

7:20 Polka Country Musicians

8:00 The Boys

8:40 Polka Country Musicians

9:20 The Boys

10:00 Polka Country Musicians

10:40 The Boys

11:20 Polka Country Musicians

Sobieski Cultural Stage

Noon Doo-Wop Daddies Gold

4:30 Stas Venglevski & Jon Proniewski

6:00 Capuchins Walk For The Hungry

7:30 Syrena Polish Folk Dance Ensemble

8:30 Korona Band (From Canada)

Sports Area

Polonia soccer club

Children’s Stage

1:00 Wayne & Wingnut

2:00 Julie Sobanski – Magicienne & Escape Artist

3:00 Animated Illusionist Ardan James

4:00 Wayne & Wingnut

5:00 Julie Sobanski – Magicienne & Escape Artist

6:00 Jim Krzewski “Spoon Man”

7:00 David Seebach’s Wonders of Magic

Saturday – June 11, 2022

Miller Stage

Noon John Gora & Gorale

1:30 SqueezeBox With Mollie B & Ted Lange

2:30 John Gora & Gorale

3:30 SqueezeBox With Mollie B & Ted Lange

5:00 Larry Lynne – Decades

9:00 Almighty Vinyl

Non-Stop Polka Stage

Noon Keith Stras & Polka Confetti

12:40 DynaBrass

1:20 Keith Stras & Polka Confetti

2:00 DynaBrass

2:40 Keith Stras & Polka Confetti

3:20 DynaBrass

4:00 The Boys

4:40 Energy

5:20 The Boys

6:00 Energy

6:40 The Boys

7:20 Energy

8:00 Polka Country Musicians

8:40 Lenny Gomulka & Chicago Push

9:20 Polka Country Musicians

10:00 Lenny Gomulka & Chicago Push

10:40 Polka Country Musicians

11:20 Lenny Gomulka & Chicago Push

Sobieski Cultural Stage

12:30 Zespol Jawory

1:00 Whispers Center for Artistic Expression

2:00 Syrena Polish Folk Dance Ensemble

3:00 Dolina Polish Dancers

3:30 Wici Song and Dance Company

4:00 Dnipro Ukrainian Dance Ensemble

4:30 Polish Folk Song & Dance

Ensemble Lajkonik

6:00 PFDAA Polish Folk Dance Gala

8:00 Silver Orkiestra

Sports Area

Polonia soccer club

Children’s Stage

1:00 Syrenka Polish Folk Dance Ensemble

2:00 Julie Sobanski – Magicienne & Escape Artist

3:00 Wayne & Wingnut

4:00 Jim Krzewski “Spoon Man”

5:00 Julie Sobanski – Magicienne & Escape Artist

6:00 Wayne & Wingnut

7:00 David Seebach’s Wonders of Magic

Sunday – June 12, 2022

Miller Stage

Noon SqueezeBox With Mollie B & Ted Lange

1:30 John Gora & Gorale

2:30 SqueezeBox With Mollie B & Ted Lange

3:30 John Gora & Gorale

5:00 Rebecca & The Grey Notes

Non-Stop Polka Stage

Noon DynaBrass

12:40 Lenny Gomulka & Chicago Push

1:20 DynaBrass

2:00 Lenny Gomulka & Chicago Push

2:40 DynaBrass

3:20 Lenny Gomulka & Chicago Push

4:00 Jeff Winard

Sobieski Cultural Stage

10:00 Mass Prelude

10:15 Mass

1:00 Syrena Polish Folk Dance Ensemble

2:00 Stas Venglevski, Jon Proniewski

3:00 Al White

4:00 Marcus Band

Sports Area

Polonia soccer club

Children’s Stage

Noon Little, Jr., Teen & Teen Polish Fest Pageant

3:00 Julie Sobanski – Magicienne & Escape Artist

4:00 Wayne & Wingnut

5:30 Accompany of Kids

