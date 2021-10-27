Join Caper Company for the Port Washington Ghost Walks, as we explore its historic downtown and nearby Union Cemetery. We tell the tales of experiences shared first-hand by Port residents, inexplicable things that have happened on our actual ghost walks, and our personal experiences from investigations and ghost walks we've led since 2010.
Our Halloween season tour dates and times are October 22-23 & 29-31 at 7:30, 8:00, 8:30 and 9:00.
Each tour begins at the new marina plaza next to Dockside Deli and ends in Union Cemetery.
Tours are $16 per person and space is *very* limited. A special late night ghost walk combined with a ghost hunt of Union Cemetery is also available.
Visit www.capercompany.com for more information and to reserve your space!
