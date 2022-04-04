Presented by Milwaukee Opera Theatre at Woman's Club of Wisconsin
Join us for a stunning rock musical set in the hypnotized mind of Sergei Rachmaninoff, April 9th, at the Woman’s Club of Wisconsin.
We (finally!) present our long-awaited production of Preludes, Dave Malloy’s fantasia set in the hypnotized mind of Sergei Rachmaninoff. Delving into the composer’s troubled psyche, Preludes deftly blends the classical and the contemporary in a meditation on ambition, failure, and lilacs.
