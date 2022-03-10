In partnership with the Milwaukee Art Museum and Jewish Museum Milwaukee, Present Music will premiere a new work commissioned by Daniel Kidane as part of a program that explores themes of identity.
Kidane, whose music draws on his Eritrean and Russian heritage as well as his eclectic London upbringing, will be joined by No-No Boy, a multimedia project by Vietnamese-American artist Julian Saporiti who blends folk storytelling and archival imagery to tell the hidden history of Japanese internment camps in WWII America.
