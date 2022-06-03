PrideFest offers something for every visitor. This event will activate multiple stages that engage a diverse lineup of entertainment with a particular focus on local acts, performers, and shows.
JUNE 2nd, 2022
Dance Pavilion
4:00 p.m. — Ethan Cole
5:00 p.m. — DJ Mel-Down
6:00 p.m. — DJ Kelly
7:00 p.m. — DJ Femme Noir
8:00 p.m. — BJ Daniels Drag Revue / Throwback Review
9:00 p.m. — Boy Band Review
10:00 p.m. — Kornbread Jeté
10:30 p.m. — DJ Kenny Perez
…Thursday’s Dance Pavilion hosts are Melee and Dida Ritz
Stonewall Stage
5:30 p.m. — Dramatic Readings Of Speeches From Our Queer History
JUNE 3rd, 2022
SKYYLine Main Stage
4:00 p.m. — MKE Royal Drag King Show
5:00 p.m. — Opening Ceremonies
5:30 p.m. — Emily Zimmer
6:50 p.m. — Dev
8:00 p.m. — Little Monsters: A Tribute To Lady Gaga
10:00 p.m. — Comedians Cindy Foster, Sam Morrison, and Marik Mavrakys
Dance Pavilion
4:00 p.m. — Bottom Up Aerial Burlesque Show
5:00 p.m. — Leather Show
6:00 p.m. — Sabor Latino – Hosted by Cesar Brooklyn
7:00 p.m. — DJ Boyfrrriend
8:00 p.m. — Antics
9:00 p.m. — DJ NMF
10:00 p.m. — Chomper
11:00 p.m. — DJ Shawna
…Friday’s Dance Pavilion hosts are Melee and Malaiya Marvel
The Intersection
3:15 p.m. — Dora Diamond
4:00 p.m. — La Lupe Loops
4:30 p.m. — Driving Buddies
5:30 p.m. — Roxie Beane
6:45 p.m. — Falling Flat
7:45 p.m. — Vacancy Chain
9:00 p.m. — Adonis Timone
10:00 p.m. — Liz Bee Honest’s Hue Revue (BIPOC Cabaret)
Stonewall Stage
6:00 p.m. — lgbt milWALKee: An Historic Walking Tour App
7:30 p.m. — Lyndzi Miller – Polyamory For Beginners: 5 Common Challenges
JUNE 4th, 2022
SKYYLine Main Stage
12:15 p.m. — Our Voice Milwaukee
1:20 p.m. — Jakk Fynn
2:30 p.m. — Nae & I
3:45 p.m. — Tribute To Adele
5:30 p.m. — Bryanna Banx Drag Show
7:00 p.m. — Party Favors
8:30 p.m. — Prince Poppycock
9:15 p.m. — Fireworks
9:45 p.m. — Martha Wash
10:45 p.m. — Frenchie Davis
Dance Pavilion
12:00 p.m. — Ethan Cole
1:30 p.m. — World Dance Showcase (Belly Dancers)
2:30 p.m. — TBD
3:30 p.m. — Lady Gia’s Trans Drag Show
4:30 p.m. — DJ Don Black
5:30 p.m. — Haunt3d Hous3
6:30 p.m. — Travvy Trav
7:30 p.m. — Montell Infiniti Ross Drag Show
8:30 p.m. — Agua de Rosas
9:30 p.m. — Season 14 RuPaul Show with Alyssa Hunter, June Jambalaya, Maddy Morphosis, and Jasmine Kennedie
10:30 p.m. — Chris Cox
…Saturday’s Dance Pavilion hosts are Melee and Fay Ludes
The Intersection
12:45 p.m. — T-Boy Dream Boy & Vogue Rebel
2:00 p.m. — Lilo Allen’s Out In The Open: Spoken Word Lounge
4:00 p.m. — Leah Jee
6:00 p.m. — Kobe
6:45 p.m. — Krystofer Maison
7:45 p.m. — Kat And The Hurricane
8:45 p.m. — Man Williamz
9:30 p.m. — DJ Trustar + Simba da SKB & K.I.L.O SkitL’z
10:30 p.m. — Fueling Your Fire & Tymeless Studios
Stonewall Stage
12:00 p.m. — We Will Always Be Here Book Signing
2:30 p.m. — Black And Pink Milwaukee: Writing to LGBTQ+ Incarcerated People As Abolitionist Practice
4:30 p.m. — Raising Children In A Gender Supportive Environment
6:00 p.m. — Lyndzi Miller: Ask The SEXpert
Children’s Stage
1:00 p.m. — Drag Queen Story Time With Cass Marie
2:00 p.m. — Kids Are People Too
3:00 p.m. — Rugrats Royalty Revue: “Kid Friendly Drag Show”
4:00 p.m. — Dinder Brother Circus
…Mermaid Aramae + Face Painting and Balloon Twisters on Children’s Stage from 1-5 p.m.