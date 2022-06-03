PrideFest_06032022

PrideFest offers something for every visitor. This event will activate multiple stages that engage a diverse lineup of entertainment with a particular focus on local acts, performers, and shows.

JUNE 2nd, 2022

Dance Pavilion

4:00 p.m. — Ethan Cole

5:00 p.m. — DJ Mel-Down

6:00 p.m. — DJ Kelly

7:00 p.m. — DJ Femme Noir

8:00 p.m. — BJ Daniels Drag Revue / Throwback Review

9:00 p.m. — Boy Band Review

10:00 p.m. — Kornbread Jeté

10:30 p.m. — DJ Kenny Perez

…Thursday’s Dance Pavilion hosts are Melee and Dida Ritz

Stonewall Stage

5:30 p.m. — Dramatic Readings Of Speeches From Our Queer History

JUNE 3rd, 2022

SKYYLine Main Stage

4:00 p.m. — MKE Royal Drag King Show

5:00 p.m. — Opening Ceremonies

5:30 p.m. — Emily Zimmer

6:50 p.m. — Dev

8:00 p.m. — Little Monsters: A Tribute To Lady Gaga

10:00 p.m. — Comedians Cindy Foster, Sam Morrison, and Marik Mavrakys

Dance Pavilion

4:00 p.m. — Bottom Up Aerial Burlesque Show

5:00 p.m. — Leather Show

6:00 p.m. — Sabor Latino – Hosted by Cesar Brooklyn

7:00 p.m. — DJ Boyfrrriend

8:00 p.m. — Antics

9:00 p.m. — DJ NMF

10:00 p.m. — Chomper

11:00 p.m. — DJ Shawna

…Friday’s Dance Pavilion hosts are Melee and Malaiya Marvel

The Intersection

3:15 p.m. — Dora Diamond

4:00 p.m. — La Lupe Loops

4:30 p.m. — Driving Buddies

5:30 p.m. — Roxie Beane

6:45 p.m. — Falling Flat

7:45 p.m. — Vacancy Chain

9:00 p.m. — Adonis Timone

10:00 p.m. — Liz Bee Honest’s Hue Revue (BIPOC Cabaret)

Stonewall Stage

6:00 p.m. — lgbt milWALKee: An Historic Walking Tour App

7:30 p.m. — Lyndzi Miller – Polyamory For Beginners: 5 Common Challenges

JUNE 4th, 2022

SKYYLine Main Stage

12:15 p.m. — Our Voice Milwaukee

1:20 p.m. — Jakk Fynn

2:30 p.m. — Nae & I

3:45 p.m. — Tribute To Adele

5:30 p.m. — Bryanna Banx Drag Show

7:00 p.m. — Party Favors

8:30 p.m. — Prince Poppycock

9:15 p.m. — Fireworks

9:45 p.m. — Martha Wash

10:45 p.m. — Frenchie Davis

Dance Pavilion

12:00 p.m. — Ethan Cole

1:30 p.m. — World Dance Showcase (Belly Dancers)

2:30 p.m. — TBD

3:30 p.m. — Lady Gia’s Trans Drag Show

4:30 p.m. — DJ Don Black

5:30 p.m. — Haunt3d Hous3

6:30 p.m. — Travvy Trav

7:30 p.m. — Montell Infiniti Ross Drag Show

8:30 p.m. — Agua de Rosas

9:30 p.m. — Season 14 RuPaul Show with Alyssa Hunter, June Jambalaya, Maddy Morphosis, and Jasmine Kennedie

10:30 p.m. — Chris Cox

…Saturday’s Dance Pavilion hosts are Melee and Fay Ludes

The Intersection

12:45 p.m. — T-Boy Dream Boy & Vogue Rebel

2:00 p.m. — Lilo Allen’s Out In The Open: Spoken Word Lounge

4:00 p.m. — Leah Jee

6:00 p.m. — Kobe

6:45 p.m. — Krystofer Maison

7:45 p.m. — Kat And The Hurricane

8:45 p.m. — Man Williamz

9:30 p.m. — DJ Trustar + Simba da SKB & K.I.L.O SkitL’z

10:30 p.m. — Fueling Your Fire & Tymeless Studios

Stonewall Stage

12:00 p.m. — We Will Always Be Here Book Signing

2:30 p.m. — Black And Pink Milwaukee: Writing to LGBTQ+ Incarcerated People As Abolitionist Practice

4:30 p.m. — Raising Children In A Gender Supportive Environment

6:00 p.m. — Lyndzi Miller: Ask The SEXpert

Children’s Stage

1:00 p.m. — Drag Queen Story Time With Cass Marie

2:00 p.m. — Kids Are People Too

3:00 p.m. — Rugrats Royalty Revue: “Kid Friendly Drag Show”

4:00 p.m. — Dinder Brother Circus

…Mermaid Aramae + Face Painting and Balloon Twisters on Children’s Stage from 1-5 p.m.

https://www.pridefest.com/

Recommended for you