Flappers, Gents, Mobsters, Moonshiners, Bootleggers and Rumrunners, it's time to celebrate the repeal of prohibition. Come celebrate the night the US went wet with The Iron Horse Hotel. From the moment your foot touches the gold carpet, you will be transported into a world long gone (but never forgotten).
Dress to impress because it could win you a one-night stay and $100 food & beverage credit for a future date at The Iron Horse Hotel. Dance the night away to the sounds of The Nite Hawks and enjoy performances by members of Fred Astaire Dance Studios. Grab a glass in the Speakeasy and enjoy a signature drink off our new Prohibition Cocktail Menu.
General Admission Includes:
-Entry into the event
VIP Admission Includes:
-Early entry into the event
-One (1) hour open bar (from 8-9PM)
-VIP Hour includes light appetizers
