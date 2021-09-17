Rebecca and the Grey Notes will be peforming at Summerfest's usCellular Connection Stage from 2 to 3:30 p.m. Friday, Sept. 17. On the set list will be music from Ann Peebles, Tom Petty, the Allman Brothers, Warren Zevon, Linda Ronstadt, Etta James, Black Sabbath and Led Zeppelin, along with songs from the band's two albums of original material. This will be the fourth time the band will be playing at the world's largest music festival. Hope to see you there.
Price: $15 - $22
Go to www.summerfest.com for more details.